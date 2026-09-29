When in Paris, one must play with the many possibilities of sheer. This appeared to be Anya Taylor-Joy’s personal styling prompt this week, as the actor hit the streets of the French capital sporting two very different takes on translucent styling.

For her first Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, she arrived at Dior’s spring 2027 runway in a set that exuded businesswoman on the bottom and gothic empress on the top. Her high-waisted pencil skirt was perfectly office-appropriate, while her billowing lace cape—which draped over her arms and trailed on the ground behind her—was completely see-through. The darkly romantic look was made more impactful by her small oval sunglasses, her skinny scarf, and her husband, Malcolm McRae, following closely behind her.

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While that ensemble oozed baroque drama, just a day prior, the star showed how sheer can be part of a classic sweetheart silhouette. To kick off Paris Fashion Week, she attended a Tiffany & M.A.D. dinner in a floor-grazing liquid satin gray gown adorned in heavily textured embroidery. Toward the bottom of the skirt, part of the fabric was only lace—showing off Taylor-Joy’s legs in an unexpected pop of gauzy panelling.

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Sheer is certainly nothing new in the realm of celebrity fashion, and Taylor-Joy has long been a noted proponent of the trend. But her takes on skin-exposing styles are always controlled and never obvious. Instead of a full-on underwear-peekaboo dress, she’ll don a pelvic cutout here and a drop-waist chiffon skirt there. At Paris Fashion Week, the actor’s taste for unexpected naked dressing fits in all the better. It’s relaxed, unclinging, and effortless every time. Transparency, done the French way.