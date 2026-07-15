Anya Taylor-Joy Puts a Subversive Spin on the Simple Summer Uniform

One should never underestimate the sexy possibilities of a T-shirt and trousers—especially when those trousers are Tom Ford. Leave it to Anya Taylor-Joy to perfectly prove this point.

On July 15, the actor was spotted in New York City wearing a cropped off-white T-shirt and a pair of skin-baring wool pants from the brand’s fall 2026 collection, designed by Haider Ackermann. Though the tailored silhouette skewed utilitarian, these particular tuxedo trousers were finished with the ultimate seductive design detail: a pelvic cutout.

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Heading into Good Morning America, Taylor-Joy balanced her signature imperceptible polish with the lingerie-inspired aesthetic she’s adopted while promoting her Apple TV series Lucky. The look was finished with dark sunglasses and patent Tom Ford pointy-toe pumps. Jewelry was similarly minimal, save for a dainty silver bangle, small hoops and a subtle hardware buckle on the pant’s asymmetrical strap.

On the runway, these trousers were styled alongside a severely slanted turtleneck which gave the silhouette a theatrical extravagance and honed in on Tom Ford’s sex-forward statement-making. Here, the ’90s-inspired design received the Taylor-Joy treatment—with an effortless bent that fit right into her recent rotation of undergarment-inspired ensembles.

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Case in point: shortly after wearing this look, she changed into another body-hugging outfit. This time, Taylor-Joy donned a chartreuse dress with airy lace detailing across the neckline. While the design was decidedly more delicate, its languid draping exuded a distinct form-fitting sensuality. It’s a satisfying follow-up for the star, who, last week, wore another sheer lace-adorned slip by Tom Ford when promoting Lucky in London.

From stark, provocative cuts to sweet summer slips, Taylor-Joy proves that slinky dressing does not have to look only one way. When in doubt, a classic T-shirt uniform can always be reimagined.