These days, Anya Taylor-Joy is a shapeshifter. While promoting her new Apple TV miniseries Lucky—where she stars as an always-in-disguise con artist—Taylor-Joy’s looks have ranged from sexy lingerie slips to polished champagne-colored gowns. On Thursday, the star brought a new aesthetic reference into rotation: 1920s glamour.

On her way to appear on The View in New York City, Taylor-Joy was spotted in a decadently draped gown from Ferragamo’s Cruise 2027 collection. The drop-waist design featured a V-cut neckline that glimmered with panels of gold lamé and was lined with burgundy fringe. Juxtaposing this structured top was an airy chiffon skirt, which exposed her legs as she walked. The ornate ensemble was finished with gold heels, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a coordinating rust-colored scarf gently draped across her neck.

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Taylor-Joy’s choice of an Old Hollywood aura is a new on this promotional run, which makes it perfectly apropos. Whenever she is promoting a project, everything the actor wears is connected to her on-screen counterpart. “I discovered my love of fashion through costumes for characters,” the 30-year-old star recently said in an interview for Lucky. She noted that it was challenging to carve out a point of view for this particular character, as her outfits are strictly situational—she’s constantly code switching to blend in. One scene, however, finds Lucky in a casino, tossing dice in a sequin-covered gold dress and a long red wig. It’s a costume fit for a vintage silver-screen starlet, which perhaps explains her Ferragamo pull.

The brand’s Cruise 2027 collection is an ode to the 1920s—Ferragamo’s founding decade. When explaining the collection, Creative Director Maximilian Davis said he was drawn to the century-old period because fashion was more expressive and personal back then. There was an air of rebellion and a sense that anything was possible. Aesthetically speaking, that’s also the case on an Anya Taylor-Joy press tour.