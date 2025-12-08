Anya Taylor-Joy Ups the Ante on Sheer Dresses

The naked dress has begun to lose its allure, but Anya Taylor-Joy continued to find new ways to reimagine the trend with intrigue over the weekend. Her latest red carpet experiment, a black Tom Ford gown, was a melange of sheer, lace, and net fabrics that was anything but obvious.

On Friday, the actor attended the closing red carpet of the Marrakech Film Festival in a slinky black dress from Haider Ackermann’s latest offering for Tom Ford. The contrasting net fabrics created a chevron pattern along the gown that led to a sheer skirt. Underneath, she wore a laser-cut leather bralette. Her minimal styling choices grounded the dress’s sex appeal. Working with Law Roach, she added Tom Ford sandals and elegant jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Beauty choices were kept pared-back, too, with a burgundy lip and an updo with face-framing pieces at either side.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

As part of the festival’s jury, Taylor-Joy stepped out in a range of looks during her stay in Marrakech. At the opening ceremony when she wore a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson. Designed with a strapless silhouette, it centered on an embroidered bodice and a pleated, goddess-style skirt. She followed that up with a trip into Dior’s archive: for a press conference, she donned a John Galliano-era mini dress from the spring 2001 season.

Despite her penchant for Dior—custom, vintage, or otherwise—Taylor-Joy has long been a fan of naked dressing, having most recently worn a backless Dilara Findikoglu look to kick off the holiday season. But this Tom Ford number, lace bra and all, might be one of her most daring naked dresses yet.