Jennifer Lawrence Kicks Off Fall With a Lesson in Layers

On the first day of fall, Jennifer Lawrence has already ushered in a fashion edict for the masses: lazy-meets-chic dressing is officially in for the season ahead. While out in New York City this morning, the actor and street style icon made a clear, comfort-first case for fall layering.

Nodding to the season-less “pop of red” trend, Lawrence based her ensemble around a pair of bright cherry-hued track pants. The actor’s trousers, which featured a vertical stripe down each leg, were just baggy enough to offer a look at her footwear choice: black The Row slip-ons that could double as house slippers.

Elsewhere, Lawrence dabbled in classic fall layering. She started off with a white crew-neck t-shirt as a base and then threw on a navy knit sweater on top. She scrunched up the sleeves of her pullover and tied a check flannel shirt right underneath it. She completed her ensemble with a studded mini bag from the It girl-loved label, Gimaguas, and carried her beloved Mets hat in her hand.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Lawrence has always been one to don specific pieces and outfit formulas on rotation each season. This summer, the actor favored ribbed tank tops, turquoise pendant necklaces, the odd vintage find, and a smattering of designer flip-flops from the likes of The Row and Alaïa.

But over the past few weeks, she’s been teasing bits and pieces of her fall style—and, in the process, laying out what’s ahead as the leaves begin to change color. In late August, when temperatures were just starting to drop in Manhattan, Lawrence stepped out in a quintessential transitional-weather look. She wore a slouchy men’s suit coat—with one side of the lapel popped up, the other worn down—and a matching wool skirt that fell past the knee. To accessorize, Lawrence chose black ballet flats (not the open-toe shoes she had been sporting during the warmer months) and a monogram handbag by Dior.

And with her latest outfit, Lawrence proved that fall fashion doesn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.