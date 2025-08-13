Anyone who’s been keeping tabs on Jennifer Lawrence’s summer style will know that the actor is just as likely to hit the streets in $10 Amazon slippers as she is holy-grail vintage from the 2000s. Yesterday in New York, the latter rang true as Lawrence stepped out in Manhattan in her twist on summer linens—anchored by a rare pair of pants from Nicolas Ghesquière’s tenure at Balenciaga.

Lawrence based her look around semi-see-through trousers from Ghesquière’s spring 2002 collection for Balenciaga. Her pants, which appear to be a commercial version of a pink iteration shown on the runway, are a blend of the linens worn in the Hamptons and Nantucket, as well as the recent surge in cargos. They feature exposed pockets, patchwork detailing, and a tie closure that Lawrence left to hang from her waist. Paired with a simple white tank top, her pants were the ultimate “IYKYK” flex for summer.

Diamond / BACKGRID

This isn’t Lawrence’s first time dipping into Ghesquière’s Balenciaga archives. In May, the actor—then pregnant with her first child—wore a mod cocoon jacket from the label’s fall 2006 collection.

While Lawrence is an avowed vintage fanatic, her long-time friend Emma Stone is one of Ghesquiere’s foremost muses at his current gig at Louis Vuitton. That might help to explain the Die, My Love star’s new obsession with the Frenchman’s Balenciaga designs.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

From there, Lawrence mixed in a handful of her summer staples to complete the ensemble. She added a pop of color with a beaded aquamarine pendant necklace and a burgundy shoulder bag, which, judging by its profile, appeared to be a vintage Fendi baguette. Always one to mix in an open-toe shoe, Lawrence finished off with a pair of gladiator-style sandals from Manolo Blahnik.

Lawrence has been on a full-on fashion streak this summer, wearing everything from The Row’s cult $900 flip-flops to scarf belts and archival handbags. But her latest outfit made a convincing case that the timeless summer uniform of all-white is done best by someone with an eye for vintage style.