Fashion has a way of making you eat your words. Just when you think a trend is gone for good, it turns up on Rihanna’s toddlers. Case in point: cargo shorts, which have suddenly, and surprisingly, come surging back into fashion this season.

Once the uniform of frat bros and construction workers, pocket-laden cargo shorts were a boldface fashion “don’t” just years ago. But in the hands of a design genius, even the most polarizing item can become a coveted piece. Cargos were fashionably reinterpreted for spring 2026 by Jonathan Anderson at his hotly anticipated Dior debut in June, when he showed his first collection as the house’s new creative director. He rendered the style in exaggerated, comically large silhouettes inspired by the Delft haute couture dress that Monsieur Dior himself designed. It’s safe to say cargos have been absolved by the high priest of taste for their past sins.

Anderson styled his shorts with shrunken Bar jackets and puffy trainers, which gave the silhouette an entirely new appeal. And Rih cosigned the look quickly: Just a week after cargos appeared on the runway, she dressed her sons, Riot and Rza, in child-size versions for the premiere of Smurfs.

Here’s my theory: cool people can make anything look good—and they often take pride in doing so. That’s why “ugly” fashion keeps coming back. It’s a subtle flex, a styling power move. My chicest friend already owns three pairs of cargo shorts. Resistance is futile. The cargo is back.

If you’re interested in dipping a toe into the trend, styling is everything. We’d recommend skipping the fraternity sweatshirt and lean into contrast and proportion instead. We’ll show you how in our styling guide below.

Long Shorts, Little Jacket

Like the big-jeans-tiny-top trend of seasons past, this look hinges on a play of proportions. Pair extralong cargo shorts with a shrunken jacket and button-down shirt for a look that won’t weigh you down.

I Couldn’t Help But Wonder...

Speaking of cool people, Carrie Bradshaw put her spin on plenty of polarizing pieces back in the day. Remember when she wore cargo shorts flawlessly with a little heel and a tube top? Now you can recreate the look—and why not throw in a bold accessory, too? Mrs. And Just Like That... certainly would.

Sport-Prep

Nod to the cargo short’s preppy roots by pairing them with a gingham shirt, a fitted track jacket, and loafers à la Miu Miu.

Girl Meets Boy

Here’s another study in contrasts—this time, in both proportion and attitude. Baggy cargos mix with a ladylike jacket and lace camisole for a look that strikes the balance between slouchy and prim.

Simple Safari

If your style skews sleek, Gucci’s refined take on the cargo short anchors a minimalist mix of a tank, sandals, and sunglasses.