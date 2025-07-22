FASHION

How to Wear Cargo Shorts, the Improbably Chic Trend of Summer 2025

Five outfit ideas to help you nail the look.

by Christina Holevas
A model wearing cargo shorts
Photographed by Theo Sion, styled by Max Pearmain
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fashion has a way of making you eat your words. Just when you think a trend is gone for good, it turns up on Rihanna’s toddlers. Case in point: cargo shorts, which have suddenly, and surprisingly, come surging back into fashion this season.

Once the uniform of frat bros and construction workers, pocket-laden cargo shorts were a boldface fashion “don’t” just years ago. But in the hands of a design genius, even the most polarizing item can become a coveted piece. Cargos were fashionably reinterpreted for spring 2026 by Jonathan Anderson at his hotly anticipated Dior debut in June, when he showed his first collection as the house’s new creative director. He rendered the style in exaggerated, comically large silhouettes inspired by the Delft haute couture dress that Monsieur Dior himself designed. It’s safe to say cargos have been absolved by the high priest of taste for their past sins.

Anderson styled his shorts with shrunken Bar jackets and puffy trainers, which gave the silhouette an entirely new appeal. And Rih cosigned the look quickly: Just a week after cargos appeared on the runway, she dressed her sons, Riot and Rza, in child-size versions for the premiere of Smurfs.

Here’s my theory: cool people can make anything look good—and they often take pride in doing so. That’s why “ugly” fashion keeps coming back. It’s a subtle flex, a styling power move. My chicest friend already owns three pairs of cargo shorts. Resistance is futile. The cargo is back.

If you’re interested in dipping a toe into the trend, styling is everything. We’d recommend skipping the fraternity sweatshirt and lean into contrast and proportion instead. We’ll show you how in our styling guide below.

Long Shorts, Little Jacket

Like the big-jeans-tiny-top trend of seasons past, this look hinges on a play of proportions. Pair extralong cargo shorts with a shrunken jacket and button-down shirt for a look that won’t weigh you down.

Short Suede Leather Jacket
$590
Massimo Dutti
The Way-Short Shirt
$98
Everlane
Gabriela Shorts
$277.50
$555
Isabel Marant
Soft Glove Ballet Flats
$362
St. Agni

I Couldn’t Help But Wonder...

Speaking of cool people, Carrie Bradshaw put her spin on plenty of polarizing pieces back in the day. Remember when she wore cargo shorts flawlessly with a little heel and a tube top? Now you can recreate the look—and why not throw in a bold accessory, too? Mrs. And Just Like That... certainly would.

Lauren strapless top
$120
Leset
Briar Utility Short
$298
AGolde
Loop leather sandals
$890
Khaite
+ Paula's Ibiza printed silk-twill scarf
$650
Loewe

Sport-Prep

Nod to the cargo short’s preppy roots by pairing them with a gingham shirt, a fitted track jacket, and loafers à la Miu Miu.

Action Logo Track Jacket
$250
Sporty & Rich
The Classic
$190
With Nothing Underneath
Garment-dyed cotton satin shorts
$1,990
Miu Miu
Leather Loafers
$960
Dries Van Noten

Girl Meets Boy

Here’s another study in contrasts—this time, in both proportion and attitude. Baggy cargos mix with a ladylike jacket and lace camisole for a look that strikes the balance between slouchy and prim.

Patti Jacket
$1,290
Nili Lotan
Lace Camisole in Silk Satin
$495
Co
Shorts
$510
Maison Margiela
Leonie Black Ballet Flat
$275
Loeffler Randall

Simple Safari

If your style skews sleek, Gucci’s refined take on the cargo short anchors a minimalist mix of a tank, sandals, and sunglasses.

Curved Tank
$105
Toteme
Embroidered cotton canvas cargo shorts
$1,400
Gucci
Heidi sandals
$200
A.Emery
Classic Aviator Sunglasses
$700
Bottega Veneta