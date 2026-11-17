It’s been 14 years since a 21-year-old Jennifer Lawrence attended the first Hunger Games premiere in a gold lamé Prabal Gurung gown. Last night, she returned to the franchise’s red carpet, looking regal and grown-up in a floor-grazing Dior robe.

At The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere in New York City last night, Lawrence took a break from promoting her haircare brand Mes to revisit the world of Katniss Everdeen. For the occasion, she donned a romantically detailed coat from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior pre-fall 2026 collection, featuring a white faux-fur collar and floral embroidery trailing down her side. Vintage-inspired eveningwear robes have been having a moment among It girls as of late, but leave it to Lawrence, a pioneer of statement outerwear, to give the look a cinematic spin.

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The night served as something of a family reunion for many of the franchise’s cast members. Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Tom Blyth, who starred in the last prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, also made an appearance. As did the original Effie Trinket, Elizabeth Banks, who hugged the prequel’s Effie, Elle Fanning, at the after-party. Original trillogy stars Willow Shields, Jena Malone, Amandla Stenberg, and Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson were also on hand. And for good reason. According to Variety, Hutcherson and Lawrence shot a single flash-forward scene for the new film.

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Of course, it would not have been complete without a fashionable Katniss Everdeen appearance. And in true Lawrence form, she brought showstopping outerwear in spades.