Maya Hawke Takes a Page From Jennifer Lawrence’s Winter Style Playbook

In New York today, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke appeared to take cues from one of the city’s most enduring street-style icons: Jennifer Lawrence. Arriving for a morning show, Hawke infused her look with Lawrence’s signature winter joie de vivre, wearing a bold animal print coat that made a refined yet striking statement.

Hawke stepped out in a floor-length cheetah top coat featuring sharp lapels, pockets, and a sleek button closure. Underneath, she opted for a crewneck sweater in burgundy, a nod to one of Lawrence’s go-to hues. She paired the winter staple with a white flare skirt and satin lady pumps by Prada.

Animal pattern outerwear has sparked in popularity lately (some of which can be attributed to the short-lived “Mob Wife” aesthetic of years prior), but no one is more dedicated to the look than Lawrence. The Die, My Love star treats the leopard, cheetah, and even zebra as neutrals, heading out in Manhattan wearing coats with varying spots and stripes. The actor keeps a few printed pieces on rotation, but has a preference for ones by La Ligne, By Malene Birger, and her beloved Dior.

Lawrence, of course, isn’t the only one with a penchant for wild outerwear. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Margot Robbie are fans of animal print coats, too. The group have also recently adopted animal print to their handbags, as well.

In Hawke’s case, the addition of a cheetah coat to her outfit was intentional. While she could have easily opted for a simple monochrome jacket, her choice to embrace the bold print brought a sense of city-street confidence, much like the flair Lawrence possesses, to the otherwise simple look.