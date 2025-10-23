Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her Cheetah Print Coat a Pop of Fall Red

Fall is right at its peak. For Jennifer Lawrence, that means it’s due time to break out the animal print and pops of red.

Today in Manhattan, the Die My Love star was seen out for a stroll with her parents in one of her most tried-and-true fall outfit formulas: a statement coat and the perfect pop of red. Her suede coat was the work of cult New York brand La Ligne. It features a bold cheetah print all over and a luxe Nappa leather lining underneath. Abiding by the “pop of red” theory, Lawrence draped a bulky cherry scarf around her neck, letting it fall coolly down her side. Cheetah print and bright red is old, yes, but it’s a pairing Lawrence has turned to quite often during the cold seasons over the years.

Taking a back seat to Lawrence’s bold outerwear was a pair of wide-leg black trousers, round-toe boots, and a simple baseball cap and glasses.

Lawrence’s off-duty style is in full flight all year round, but her fall and winter wardrobe is arguably the peak of her off-duty powers. It appears that she’s turning to the same minimal-meets-elevated playbook she coined last fall and winter.

During one of the brisker months, Lawrence, in February, then pregnant with her child, bundled up in a pony hair coat from By Malene Birger that was decorated in a bold cheetah pattern. We wouldn’t be surprised to see that coat make a reappearance this fall, since Lawrence has already shown her penchant for an animal pattern. Pops of red were also a cornerstone of Lawrence’s style, whether that be from an “if you know, you know” Hermès Plume bag or a cashmere sweater wrapped around her shoulders.

While you’ve probably already packed away your boldest patterns and colors in anticipation of peak fall and winter, let Lawrence’s eclectic look convince you otherwise.