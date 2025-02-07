Hailey Bieber is all about the statement coat—no matter the shape, spots, or size. Last night, the model stepped out to Beyoncé’s favorite Italian joint, Lucali Pizza in Brooklyn, outfitted in the ultimate date night coat. Justin, naturally, made a statement of his own by accessorizing his look with one of the celebrity set’s go-to colors.

Hailey, always one to pull out a statement coat, chose a knee-length cheetah jacket. The piece featured a high-neck collar and a slight retro flare—but really, the all-over cheetah print was the true star here. It wasn’t necessarily consistent with the overly gaudy “Mob Wife” trend, but it made for the perfect accent to the rest of Hailey’s outfit. She paired her statement coat with baggy office pants, square-toe shoes, and round-frame glasses.

Justin, for his part, also made sure to complete his outfit with a statement piece. He paired a black sweater and cargo pants with a backward MLB hat in bright scarlet red. Perhaps the singer learned a thing or two about the “pop of red” theory from his wife.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

For a couple who spends most of their time in Los Angeles, Hailey and Justin have taken to the New York cold with aplomb. Of course, the Rhode mogul came to Manhattan prepared with big, bold coats. But she’s had fun in the way she’s styled those coats—pairing them with everything from babushka scarves to luxe totes like The Row’s “Terrasse” bag. That’s not to say Hailey hasn’t dabbled in classic L.A. silhouettes. For date night earlier this week, she wore a Phoebe Philo biker coat without pants.

Justin, meanwhile, has followed Hailey’s cue with tons of layers. He’s taken a liking to one distressed coat and a pair of suede house slippers, in particular.

According to the Biebers, all you need to survive a New York winter is a cozy scarf or hat, the occasional “pop of red,” and a big ‘ol statement coat.