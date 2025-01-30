Hailey Bieber was all about the bombshell head scarf this summer. So, it was only natural that Bieber would adapt how she wore her babushkas when the colder months rolled around. Last night in New York, the Rhode founder showed the true versatility of a babushka by styling in two chic ways.

The first and more traditional way involved Bieber tying a cashmere scarf around her head and knotting it under her chin. It’s reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie O, but is also simply useful in a crunch. In NYC, a cold front can come out of nowhere, and a busy woman like Bieber doesn't have time to look around for a beanie or ear muffs—a scarf like this one will have to do.

Bieber complimented her babushka with a floor-length Magda Butrym trench coat and matching pleated pants by The Row. A button-down cardigan worn under her coat and black accessories finished everything off.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber was then spotted with her scarf lying casually on her shoulders later in the evening. The styling choice had a more “Old Money” feel to it, like the way a lady at the local country club would tie her argyle knit sweater over her shoulders to stay warm in between a game of tennis.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sure, the model could have just wrapped her scarf around her neck like the normies. But there’s something to be said for finding new ways to wear the items found lying around in your closet. And if she really wanted to, Bieber surely could have found another way to style her style. Maybe around those The Row trousers? Perhaps as a belt? The options are endless.