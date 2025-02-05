Hailey and Justin Bieber have a reputation for dressing like they’re not attending the same event. But that’s what makes their fashion so interesting. Take their most recent date night at the New York hotspot The Corner Store, for example. While Hailey rocked one of her signature pantsless looks with a Matrix edge, Justin went all-in on winter layering in various shades of khaki. Both looked like they dressed for the future, but while Hailey’s was some sort of techno utopia, Justin’s wild layers were a bit more suited for Mad Max.

Hailey slipped into a leather jacket that featured a nipped-in waist and a high collar. She turned the piece into a mini dress by pairing it with nothing but some sheer tights and pointed-toe heels. Justin, meanwhile, dressed for the chilly weather outside. He stacked a cropped trench coat on top of a gray hoodie and a distressed longline coat. Baggy black pants and suede mules finished off his look.

Justin’s goggle-like glasses, at least, did coordinate with the futuristic edge of his wife’s outfit.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out to a New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers game. Hailey leaned into her sporty side with a limited-edition Kith x Avirex jacket while Justin again cozied up in tons of layers. He appeared to wear the same pants as he did last night for the game, though they were belted so loosely around his hips that they dragged on the city street.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey and Justin, who just welcomed their first child last year, have long suffered from “overdressed GF, undressed BF” syndrome. Of course, Hailey is the fancier dressier of the two while Justin mainly prioritizes comfort above all else. That’s not to say Hailey doesn’t enjoy an oversized jacket or two (her Aspen wardrobe was full of them). But her idea of layering stands in contrast to her husband’s “throw everything on and go” approach.

The Biebers will never be a “matching” couple which, considering their strong personal styles, is probably for the best.