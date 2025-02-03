Hailey Bieber Adapts Her L.A. Style to New York While Out With Justin

These days Hailey Bieber is a Los Angeles girl through and through, but she does descend from one of Long Island’s most storied families: the Baldwins. And this weekend in New York, she made her sports allegiance clear. The Rhode mogul repped the Big Apple to attend a New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with her husband, Justin.

Hailey bundled up in a black bomber jacket laden with patches in support of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The piece was a collaboration between the apparel brand Avirex and the beloved New York City-founded retailer Kith, which might explain why Hailey opted to wear it while in New York. And considering that New Yorkers take their sports very seriously, it was probably a wise decision on Hailey’s part to show her support for the Knicks rather than rooting for the away team.

The rest of Bieber’s outfit was a bit more typically West Coast. She slipped on some black wide-leg pants which she accented with a chocolate brown handbag and her go-to loafers from The Row. Justin, meanwhile, didn’t show his team allegiances by staying neutral in a butter yellow hoodie, baggy pants, and suede mules.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey has been out in New York over the past week promoting Rhode’s new product, the Peptide Lip Shape, which might explain her sudden transformation into a Knicks fan. She’s been favoring lots of statement outerwear on her trip so far, too, like the all-black look she wore while out with Justin on Friday evening.

Hailey paired a shaggy cropped coat with chic pants and heels. The Row’s bindle bag slung over Hailey’s shoulder functioned both as a chic accessory and as a mommy bag as she and Justin brought their little one, Jack Blues Bieber, out for the night.