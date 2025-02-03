Hailey Bieber Adapts Her L.A. Style to New York While Out With Justin
These days Hailey Bieber is a Los Angeles girl through and through, but she does descend from one of Long Island’s most storied families: the Baldwins. And this weekend in New York, she made her sports allegiance clear. The Rhode mogul repped the Big Apple to attend a New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with her husband, Justin.
Hailey bundled up in a black bomber jacket laden with patches in support of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The piece was a collaboration between the apparel brand Avirex and the beloved New York City-founded retailer Kith, which might explain why Hailey opted to wear it while in New York. And considering that New Yorkers take their sports very seriously, it was probably a wise decision on Hailey’s part to show her support for the Knicks rather than rooting for the away team.
The rest of Bieber’s outfit was a bit more typically West Coast. She slipped on some black wide-leg pants which she accented with a chocolate brown handbag and her go-to loafers from The Row. Justin, meanwhile, didn’t show his team allegiances by staying neutral in a butter yellow hoodie, baggy pants, and suede mules.
Hailey has been out in New York over the past week promoting Rhode’s new product, the Peptide Lip Shape, which might explain her sudden transformation into a Knicks fan. She’s been favoring lots of statement outerwear on her trip so far, too, like the all-black look she wore while out with Justin on Friday evening.
Hailey paired a shaggy cropped coat with chic pants and heels. The Row’s bindle bag slung over Hailey’s shoulder functioned both as a chic accessory and as a mommy bag as she and Justin brought their little one, Jack Blues Bieber, out for the night.