Whitney Peak and Joseph Zada play romantic partners in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. But instead of traditional couple coordination, they’re choosing to wink at their characters’ chemistry with floral-embellished ensembles.

At the film’s Berlin premiere on Monday night, Peak and Zada were sartorially linked in botanical designs. Peak’s satin dress, from Chanel’s fall 2026 runway, featured inverted V panels with dark lace and floral embellishments, giving typical ethereal embroidery a darker spin. Next to her, Zada wore a floral-adorned coat from Burberry’s spring 2027 collection. It’s a fitting red carpet motif for the pair. Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird, a 16-year-old girl in District 12 and the girlfriend of a young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada). The young couple is separated when Haymitch is sent into the Hunger Games arena, where florals are rarely what they seem and often deadly.

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While many of the Hunger Games cast have been taking a more-is-more approach to red carpet style (see: Elle Fanning’s Effie Trinket cosplay of Mckenna Grace’s fire dress), Peak has taken a more subtle path. Instead of otherworldly ballgowns, the Chanel ambassador has been embracing Matthieu Blazy’s whimsical eveningwear on the red carpet. At the London premiere last week, she wore a multicolored frock from Chanel’s spring 2026 couture show with patchwork appliqués and a sheer skirt.

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The Berlin premiere, however, marks the first time she and Zada have been so sartorially in sync. It makes sense that Peak is now ramping up her red-carpet worldbuilding. She’s had a busy year: While The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is her biggest commercial project, she wrapped filming the dark comedy heist film 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank early in 2026, and she starred in Netflix’s thriller Thrash in the spring. Still, no matter how busy she is, Peak always manages to put together an interesting outfit. And with the Hunger Games prequel hitting theaters on November 20, we can only hope more flora-focused fashion is on the horizon.