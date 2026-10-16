Last night, Whitney Peak tested the limits of the T-shirt and miniskirt uniform. Putting an off-kilter spin on a classic fashion formula, the Canadian actor stepped out in a set that appeared slashed, lopsided, and designed to disorient.

Her fresh-off-the-runway Lii outfit featured a grey cropped T-shirt, sewn to a red tank top that sat intentionally off-center. On the bottom, things were just as crooked. Her two-toned wrap miniskirt featured a drooping, asymmetrical silhouette that gave off a just-stitched-together effect. Styled by Karla Welsh, she finished the look with pointy red pumps and a matching crimson lip, color-coordinating touches that grounded the ensemble in synchronicity. For WYouth’s launch party, the experimental outfit was particularly fitting.

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It came from Lii’s spring 2027 collection, which had a youthful, paperdoll playfulness befitting unbridled exploration. This season, designer Zane Li explored the tension between girlhood and womanhood, presenting pieces that looked noncommittal and rebellious by nature, including stockings on just one leg and dresses with excess fabric weighing down one side.

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Apart from last night’s look, deconstructed tailoring has been on the mood board for Peak recently. Just last week, she wore a cut-up leather skirt with an accompanying origami-folded blouse by British label Torishéju. It’s no wonder why. The 23-year-old actor is currently promoting her role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and appears to be taking cues from its unnerving universe.

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The sequel, which hits theaters in November, takes place 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy, setting the scene for the grim story starring Jennifer Lawrence. As Peak gears up for the press tour, she seems to have her sights set on styles that appear both sharply precise and jarringly wrong. Dystopian worldbuilding aside, they also just look cool.