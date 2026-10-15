Jenna Ortega’s Lingerie Dress Has a Sunny Disposition

Jenna Ortega’s red carpet style has long been horror-tinged, thanks to her darker roles in Wednesday, Scream, and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. But her latest project, Klara in the Sun, has her bringing some lightness to her signature gothic aesthetic.

At the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, Ortega attended the screening for her new film in a lingerie look with a subtly sunny disposition. Her floor-grazing gold Torlowei slip was lined with contrasting black lace, featuring romantic floral embellishments cascading down the dress. She completed the ensemble with a dainty yellow lace cap (an ethereal departure from her viral Versace veil at Wednesday’s premiere a few years back).

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Directed by Taika Waititi, Klara and the Sun follows Ortega as the titular Klara, a humanoid robot with a sense of innocent wonder. Programmed to be an “artificial friend,” she is in search of companionship and always eager to learn from her surroundings. Though it’s based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s dystopian 2021 novel, Waititi’s adaptation is more optimistic, thanks to his signature playful approach. Unlike Wednesday Addams, who gravitates toward all things grim, Klara is powered by the sun, which explains Ortega’s recent affinity for golden accents on the red carpet.

Of course, the star remains forever loyal to lingerie dressing. But here, she’s proved that sheer and intricate lace work well in any cinematic universe.