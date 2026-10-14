Jenna Ortega Coordinates with her Dog on the Red Carpet

Jenna Ortega arrived at the photocall for her film Klara and the Sun today in a sleek Calvin Klein number straight from the spring 2027 runway. But the most impressive element of her ensemble was her extremely well-coordinated (and shockingly chill) dog, a black whippet named Twigs.

Posing together at the BFI London Film Festival, the pair were aesthetically in sync. Ortega’s color-blocked outfit featured a yellow-and-white jersey tee, a form-fitting black column skirt, and a matching satin scarf draped around her neck. Twigs wore a silky dark coat (model’s own).

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Ortega adopted Twigs (given his name because “when she sleeps she looks like a pile of twigs”) from an animal sanctuary in Ireland while filming Wednesday season 2. She was the runt of the litter, had a bad eye, and was prone to getting sick. Since adopting her, Ortage told Seth Meyers she comes to work with her often. She’s been to the Wednesday set, but she sits out press tours. That is, until today.

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Klara and the Sun is not a macabre Tim Burton tale, but it still has a grim edge. Directed by Taika Waititi, it’s a dystopian sci-fi drama—based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Kazuo Ishiguro—that follows Ortega as the titular Klara, a humanoid robot designed to serve as a companion to children. While the star’s Wednesday method dressing featured severe corsetry, witchy accessories, and uncanny prints, her look for her latest project, sourced from a legacy New York brand, leans into the film’s futuristic Americana themes.

Naturally, Twigs—much like her mother—brings a certain mystique and polished nonchalance to the press tour. Sitting stoically for the cameras, her high-shine chicness rivals a fresh-off-the-runway silk gown. Just like that, a new red carpet star is born.