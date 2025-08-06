Jenna Ortega is closing out her Wednesday press tour with a bang—thanks to a witchy dress and an even witchier pair of shoes. Last night, at the New York premiere of season two, part one, Ortega continued her streak of darkly elegant, goth-inspired fashion.

Her Ann Demeulemeester look, pulled from the label’s fall 2024 collection, reimagined the tried-and-true slip dress with a macabre twist. While it began with a traditional silk base, the piece was elevated with raw-edged leather strips stitched throughout—adding a textural edge to the ’90s staple. Ortega’s runway dress was long enough to nearly graze the floor, but the actor lifted up the patchwork skirt to unveil something much more sinister.

Ortega grounded her look with a pair of Miista’s “Shana” boots, a bold, witchy pick that echoed Wednesday Addams’s signature aesthetic. The knee-high stompers are designed with corset-style lacing along the front and a square toe. For an extra subversive touch, the $685 boots have an inverted heel rather than a traditional pump.

Leaning into the gothic-romantic feel of her dress and shoes, Ortega finished off her look with intentionally messy black hair, dark eye makeup, and bleached eyebrows.

Unexpected, almost perverse details have been a staple of Ortega’s Wednesday press tour over these past few days. On Monday night, the actor appeared on The Late Night with Seth Meyers in a deconstructed lingerie dress by Elena Velez that she paired with another “wrong” shoe. She wore Black Suede Studio’s Millie 100 heels, a sheer mesh style with a sling back strap. The day prior, Ortega tapped into her C.E.O. side in a tailored skirt set by Willy Chavarria worn with towering ballerina heels from Christian Louboutin.

Before arriving to New York, Ortega brought her Wednesday style to Europe. At the film’s Paris debut, she wore an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood look that leaned into Haunted Doll dressing. And in London, she channeled a buttery, champagne color, donning a latex Ashi Studio premiere dress and a vintage DKNY slip from 2004 for an after party.

Through each look, Ortega’s press style told a story as twisted and compelling as Wednesday herself.