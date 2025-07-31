Forget Addams Family macabre—Jenna Ortega is channeling the energy of a full-on haunted doll, and doing it with chilling precision. Less than 24 hours after attending the Wednesday season two, part one premiere in London, Ortega emerged in France for the Netflix show’s Paris debut (it’s called Mercredi there) looking like she’d stepped straight out of a gothic fairytale.

Ortega harnessed her powers in a dramatic witchy look from Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, which appeared to be inspired by a look from the designer’s fall 2025 collection. The actor’s chocolate brown dress featured a low-cut neckline of ruffled trim and a cinched waist—blending the top half with structure and a slightly sinister edge. To accent her décolletage, Ortega sported a large cross neckline and layered a sheer corset with exposed boning over the top of her dress. Subtly curled hair with face-framing layers, a nude lip, and Ortega’s freshly dyed bleached blonde eyebrows completed the Victorian-esque ensemble.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Ortega arrived in Paris early Thursday morning after delivering a fashion séance in London. For the series’s UK premiere, the actor slipped into a flesh-tone creation from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture offering. Though crafted from latex, the dress featured a reptilian-inspired texture and distressed edges throughout, amplifying its eerie, second-skin effect. Coupled with Ortega’s ghastly glam choices—including a through-the-ear ponytail and pale makeup—the look was the perfect vessel to usher in Wednesday Addams 2.0.

Later in the evening, Ortega continued to embrace that muted champagne hue for a Wednesday after-party. The actor traded her floor-length gown for an occasion-ready slip dress featuring chiffon straps and patchwork detailing along the skirt.

Wednesday Addams may best be known for her pinafore dresses and Dark Academia aesthetic, but Ortega isn’t going to be pinned down just to one trademark—she’s working a different kind of magic.