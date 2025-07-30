Wednesday Addams is shedding what’s old and getting ready for her next stage. Today in London, Jenna Ortega stepped out to the Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 premiere in an elevated serpentine twist on her character’s infamous gothic style—bleached eyebrows and all.

Ortega, working with her long-time stylist Enrique Melendez, selected a fresh-off-the-runway couture number from Ashi Studio’s fall collection. The dress was designed in pale yellow latex with a pattern that mimicked an exotic reptilian skin. Enhanced by the frayed technique, the dress’s snakey motif appeared to be shedding its old skin, revealing something entirely new. The high-neck collar and a curve-hugging bodice fanned into wide, padded power hips. The semi-translucent skirt was decidedly less fitted than the top half, but was got a bit creepy and kooky with distressed edges.

Ortega, always one to commit to the entire look, tied her couture dress together with key beauty details. She wore a matte crimson lip, dark eyeshadow, and barely visible bleached eyebrows. Silver rings and a loose ponytail completed her outfit.

After a three-year wait, Wednesday is back on Netflix next week—and it appears as though Ortega is taking a refreshed approach to press style ahead of the show’s debut. To promote the first season, Ortega brought method dressing to new heights, wearing outfits that were directly influenced by the famous Addams child’s aesthetic. The actor even went as far as admitting, “I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot,” adding, “I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

In the time since, Ortega (and her fashion) have matured considerably. Yes, the actor is still exploring dark aesthetics—she’s donned monochrome looks from Givenchy and Ann Demeulemeester just this week—but her premiere outfit this evening marked a shift: a symbolic shedding of skin that fused her personal style with the essence of ghastly Wednesday.