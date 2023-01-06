It’s surprising it even took this long. After becoming one of the most-watched series in the streamer’s history, Wednesday has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

In a fourth wall-breaking teaser dropped by Netflix, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) narrates a voiceover cut with scenes from the first season, saying, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

Specifically, she’s referring to the infamous dance scene that went viral on TikTok, with millions imitating Wednesday’s eccentric moves set to “Goo Goo Muck,” including the queen of strange pop herself, Lady Gaga. The rest of the trailer features Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as a nod.

Released just in time for holiday viewing on November 23rd, Wednesday became Netflix’s third most-popular series of all time, after Stranger Things and Squid Game. In a statement, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Set at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for children with supernatural gifts, Wednesday expands on the original Addams Family lore, adding new fantasy elements to a beloved story. There’s no release date or cast announcements yet for season two, but hopefully we’ll see the return of fan favorites like Catherine Zeta-Jones as mother dearest Morticia Addams, Joy Sunday as Wednesday’s rival, Bianca and lovable werewolf roomie Enid (Emma Myers).