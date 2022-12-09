Lady Gaga Joins in on the Wednesday Dance Trend on TikTok

That latest TikTok dance looks a little bit different than the usual moves that sweep the platform. There are no quick changes and definitely no booty shaking, just some good ol’ fashion monster hands. That’s because the latest dance is courtesy of Netflix’s Wednesday, and set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 track “Bloody Mary,” adding more of a gothic element to the social media app. So, on Thursday, when Gaga herself decided to join in on the trend, it wasn’t too surprising, but nonetheless exciting to see the Mother Monster join her fandom in a dance that’s already been recreated almost a million and a half times on TikTok.

“Bloody Wednesday,” Gaga captioned the video, which showed her first getting into her best Wednesday Addams look, complete with knee-high argyle socks, dark makeup, and, of course, pigtail braids. A black blazer, shorts, Mary Jane platforms, and a top with a lace bib finished the look and Gaga was ready to go. The singer added a old-style filter to the video and freestyled a little bit with the moves, but this is Gaga we’re talking about, so I’m sure the TikTok users will let it slide.

In the show, Jenna Ortega’s dance scene isn’t set to “Bloody Mary,” but “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. After people started making fan edits to Gaga’s song, though, the Wednesday Twitter account responded to it. “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” they wrote. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.” Apparently, Gaga did too because she responded to the tweet. “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

Considering Wednesday third highest-viewed English-language series on Netflix, it seems likely we’re going to get a second season. So maybe we can sneak a Gaga cameo in there? Perhaps into another dance scene?