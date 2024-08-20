Jenna Ortega has found the ultimate themed style reference: her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star, Winona Ryder. She plays her daugther in the upcoming film after all.

After suiting up in a barrage of goth C.E.O. looks over the weekend, Ortega slipped into a preppy look by Thom Browne yesterday afternoon. Her outfit, a below-the-knee skirt and a navy cardigan, resembled a look Ryder wore in the original Beetlejuice adaptation from 1988. Her high-waisted skirt featured a green and white check print and Browne’s signature tri-color logo along the hemline. Ortega paired the piece with a cropped white blouse and a long sleeve sweater that she left unbuttoned. In her hand, the actress carried a handbag from the Beyoncé-approved, Paris-based brand, Ozias. Her accessory was molded into the shape of a book and was etched with the words “Handbag for the recently deceased across the front.” The accessory is a reference to the “Handbook for the recently deceased” that appears in Tim Burton’s 1988 Beetlejuice adaptation.

Ortega finished off her outfit with brown sunglasses and lace-up pumps. Of course, her shoes were designed in the de facto Beetlejuice color scheme, black and white.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ortega’s look specifically references a 1988 scene where Ryder, playing the iconic Lydia Deetz, dances wildly to the Tony Belafonte song, “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).” She wears a similar outfit to Ortega’s, with the main difference being their choice of shoe. Ryder sported black sneakers and matching tights.

Ryder will reprise her role as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Her original cast-mates, Catherine O’Hara and Michael Keaton, will appear in the sequel, too.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Since Ortega’s character is a new introduction into the Beetlejuice universe, she’s been going about themed fashion differently when compared to the likes of Margot Robbie and Zendaya. Instead of directly referencing her role, she’s more so tying in bits and pieces of the Tim Burton classic within her press wardrobe. There’s been lots and lots of stripes, the occasional grotesque Zombie head, and even vintage pulls such as the web-like Vivienne Westwood gown she wore to kick off her press tour last week.

“It’s Showtime!” and Ortega is definitely dressing the part.