Let the Beetlejuice games begin.

Last night, Jenna Ortega kicked off her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour in an archival look that blended method dressing with her signature goth glam style. Ortega slipped into a runway look from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2009 collection to attend a photo call in Mexico City. Her outfit combined the very best of a typical princess dress—whimsical nude tulle, a corset bodice—with a gothic edge that Ortega has come to swear by on the red carpet. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a knee-length skirt that was designed with jet black sequins. Ortega paired her dress with platform Mary Jane heels from Steve Madden, Maison H jewelry, and a ponytail hair style.

Ortega and her stylist Enrique Melendez altered the runway dress from its original shape, opting to remove one of the skirt’s layers to create a shorter silhouette.

Based on her archival Westwood look, it’s clear that Ortega—who plays Astrid Deetz in the upcoming Tim Burton sequel—is aiming for a bit of method dressing to promote the project. It’s something that the actress is already well-versed in, having slipped into a handful of aptly-themed press looks to promote her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

She regularly favored all-black during the series’s press tour—wearing high-glam gothic looks like the Versace gown she pulled out for the Wednesday premiere in 2022. She paired her high-slit gown with a grunge wedding veil. Even when Ortega isn’t promoting her projects, it’s sometimes hard to differentiate where her press style ends and her personal taste begins. At the 2023 Met Gala—where guests usually adhere to the night’s dress code—Ortega wore a black Thom Browne look that could have just as well been used for one of her Wednesday red carpets.

Astrid Deetz—Ortega’s character who is the younger daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder—is a new introduction to the Beetlejuice unievrse. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the actress channels Astrid’s likeness into her press fashion. If this Westwood moment is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.