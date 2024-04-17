Beyoncé had a lot to say to “Jolene” on Cowboy Carter. So much so that the musician is now brandishing her namesake as part of her latest statement accessory. In an off-duty look shared to Instagram yesterday, Beyoncé continued her Western-tinged style streak with a purse that did all the talking.

The star kicked off her outfit in a denim jacket from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2024 collection that she fashioned into a plunging mini dress. She layered her coat, which featured plenty of eyelet details, with a matching mini skirt and a black bra. From there, Beyoncé accented things with a cowboy hat, of course, aviator shades and a pair of Givenchy cowboy boots. But it was her angular bag which, despite its miniature size, surprisingly made the loudest statement of the entire look. Beyoncé trotted around a piece from the Parisian brand Ozias emblazoned with “Jolene” across the front.

Designer Marc Ozias created the bag, which is made out of a leather meant to look like denim, as a tribute to Beyoncé’s Dolly Parton cover. “I told my mom a very long time ago that Beyoncé would wear my bag,” Ozias wrote on Instagram after witnessing Queen Bey’s co-sign. “Please never give up on your dreams, life is so much better through the eyes of children.”

@beyonce

In “Jolene,” Beyoncé switches up Parton’s original lyrics from a vulnerable plea to a hearty warning against coming for her man. “You don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (you heard me),” she sings.

Fans in Beyoncé’s comments, naturally, poked fun at her on the nose accessory choice. “Not the remains of Jolene in the purse omg,” one user commented. “Is Jolene in that bag?” another quipped.

@beyonce

In addition to her “Jolene” moment, Beyoncé also showed off some more of her Cowboy Carter style. She slipped into a plunging denim top and matching jeans that she styled with a check Isabel Marant cape coat. Unfortunately for Jolene, her mini bag was nowhere to be found.

