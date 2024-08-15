Jenna Ortega is going all out on gothic details for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour. So much so that the bodice of her latest outfit is molded into literal skulls.

After kicking off her promo tour in vintage Westwood earlier this week, Ortega slipped into a deep green corset dress to attend a fan event in Mexico City yesterday. Her gown, from the Saudi Arabian label Lurline, featured an intricate molding technique inspired by the film’s zombie character, Bob. The creature’s shrunken head sat at the center of Ortega’s corset before flowing off into vine-like textures down below. The skirt of Ortega’s dress finished off just below the knee and was accented by a large diagonal sutures. Sarah and Siham Albinali, the sister duo behind Lurline, told WWD that they “added leather cords to accentuate the sewn up mouth” of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice zombie.

With help from the stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega topped off her look with matching teal heels, a dark red lip, and bold eyeliner.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Ortega had her first Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press turn during a photo call in Mexico City. She started with a bang, wearing a vintage Vivienne Westwood fairy dress from the British label’s spring 2009 runway show. Ortega and Melendez shortened the piece from the catwalk’s floor-length version, creating a draped, romantic mini dress. The piece was contrasted with dark, black sequins and ethereal, nude tulle that lined the top and bottom of the dress.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ortega, perhaps best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, is used to channeling goth girls—both on and off the screen. Ortega even admitted that Wednesday’s style rubbed off into her own personal wardrobe, saying in 2023 “I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

Given that she plays another goth girl Astrid Deetz—the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character, Lydia Deetz— in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, expect to see a lot more dark and twisted fashion from where this skull dress came from.