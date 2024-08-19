Who said the Office Siren trend is only for stuffy cubicles? Jenna Ortega brought the Bella Hadid-approved look to her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour over the weekend, wearing a handful of goth glam office separates to promote the Tim Burton film.

Ortega kicked off her weekend in style, sporting a pinstripe Dolce and Gabbana number for a Beetlejuice photo call in New York City. The actress’s body-con top brought a risqué twist to the traditional office blazer with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a peplum flare. Ortega paired her long sleeve bustier with a below-the-knee skirt that was also designed in the same office fabric—seemingly, Ortega’s pieces referenced the iconic pinstripe suit worn by Beetlejuice himself. The actress styled her skirt set with angular black sunglasses, Mikimoto pearl earrings, and platform sandal heels.

The following day, Ortega brought her Office Siren style to even riskier extremes. She again referenced Beetlejuice pinstripes, this time by way of a power shoulder suit jacket and a matching ultra-mini skirt. Ortega finished her look with a lingerie touch, wearing see-through pantyhose and a sheer corset underneath her blazer. The actress finished things off with a sky-high pair of black Marc Jacobs heels.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Ortega—who plays Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lyida, in the Tim Burton sequel—followed that moment up with a school girl twist on office fashion. She switched up a classic white button down, wearing the shirt with a leather bralette over top. Ortega rounded out her look with a black mini skirt, two-tone granny heels, and sheer ankle-length socks.

On Monday, the actress was seen out and about in New York City, this time in a boudoir-inspired moment from Cong Tri. She wore a black and white corset that she paired with a satin maxi skirt. For an office-friendly twist, Ortega styled a navy blazer on top of her shoulders.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As a goth girl in her own right, it’s no wonder Ortega has taken to the Beetlejuice press tour with some aptly-themed fashion. The Wednesday actress kicked things off earlier this month in a vintage Vivienne Westwood dress that she wore during a Mexico City photo call. Just a day later, Ortega followed that up with a green corset gown inspired by the Beetlejuice zombie, Bob.

With the rate Ortega is currently going at, she’s sure to show off plenty more of her Beetlejuice style in the coming days. And now with Winona Ryder in the mix? This press tour is a goth dream made in heaven.