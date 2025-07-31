Count on Jenna Ortega to follow through on a theme. Last night in London, the actor toasted to the premiere of the latest season of Wednesday in a champagne-hued after-party dress, just hours after she shut down the red carpet in an outfit that embraced a similar color palette.

Ortega’s slinky slip was a bit more relaxed than her theatrical red carpet dress, but equally as glam. The scoop neck dress featured delicate chiffon straps and a vintage-style godet detail along the skirt, giving it a soft, fluid silhouette. Ortega paired her party look with a black clutch designed in a snakeskin effect—perhaps, as a nod to her textured premiere dress—sling-back pumps, and a diamond drop necklace for some added sparkle. Her beauty look, anchored by bleached brows, a dark lip, and a tousled ponytail, remained the same from the premiere to the after-party.

JP/RV/TM / BACKGRID

Earlier in the day, Ortega made her grand entrance at the Wednesday debut in a ghastly look from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection. The actor’s latex dress was designed in two layers—a fitted bodice up top that extended into padded hips and a semi-sheer skirt with distressed edges. The real focal point? The dress’s textured fabric imitated the look of snakeskin, a detail that indicated a methaproical skin-shedding for the actor.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Both of Ortega’s outfits had a ghastly feel to them, a more grown-up twist on the Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits she wore to promote the Netflix show’s first season. But they also forecasted a potential It shade to pay attention to heading into fall. The light champagne, almost skin-tone color feels like a natural evolution of the butter yellow trend, but one that’s fit for colder weather and cool enough for Gen Z’s favorite goth in Ortega.