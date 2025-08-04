It’s Monday in New York City, but Jenna Ortega is fully in her Wednesday era. This morning, the actor stepped out in yet another goth-glam ensemble, continuing her streak of themed press looks ahead of Wednesday’s highly anticipated second season premiere.

Ortega hit Manhattan in a gothic twist on Office Siren dressing. The actor slipped into a color-blocked Willy Chavarria ensemble featuring an oversized suit coat and a calf-length skirt. Her jacket nodded to Wednesday Addams with exaggerated peak lapels and ’80s-style power shoulders. Her skirt, meanwhile, was kept simple with a modest vent at the back. It matched the actor’s dramatic top hat, which concealed just a portion of her face for added intrigue.

Ortega completed her look with satin Louboutin pumps, rectangular glasses by Dezi, and long hair that trailed down to her waist.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Ortega’s outfit, from the gothic palette to the sharp tailoring, marked a subtle departure from the Haunted Doll aesthetic she’s been championing over the past week. Working with her long-time stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega has embraced Victorian silhouettes and eerie textures—think pale yellow tones, tattered fabrics, and intentionally disheveled shapes—as opposed to the more classically goth styles typically associated with Wednesday Addams.

At the series’s Paris premiere on Friday, Ortega went full Haunted Doll in an outfit by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. She wore a plunging number from the label’s fall 2025 collection, complete with a ruffled maxi skirt and a sheer, boned corset that felt equal parts spectral and sultry. The day prior in London, she favored a more reptilian edge in a high-drama Ashi Studio ensemble for the UK premiere, followed by a vintage DKNY moment at the after-party.

And with her latest outfit in New York, Ortega reminded everyone—yet again—that her take on Wednesday Addams is anything but one-note.