Jenna Ortega's Deconstructed Corset Dress Is Chicly Falling Apart

Jenna Ortega’s latest Wednesday dress is bursting at the seams—in the chicest way possible. Last night, the actor appeared on The Late Night with Seth Meyers in another spooky look that turned the idea of lingerie dressing inside out.

Ortega slipped into a flesh-tone number from New York designer Elena Velez’s fall 2025 collection for the talk show appearance. True to Velez’s twisted, baroque aesthetic, the dress’s top half was marked by a corset bodice with distressing. It featured boning, silver hardware, and contrast stitching. Leaning into the boudoir feel, Ortega let her dress’s straps hang from her shoulder and sides, a detail that fell somewhere between an exposed bra and lingerie garters. The dress’s skirt continued the distressed glamour aesthetic with a high, asymmetric slit up one leg and a frayed hemline.

Ortega rounded out her look with sheer, mesh shoes by Black Suede Studio and Aupen’s Repurpose Pochette in Himalayan crocodile skin. For glam, the actor rocked her newly dyed bleached blonde eyebrows and loose, chest-length curls.

Before arriving in New York this week, Ortega had been on a spooky style streak over in Europe. She wore a handful of themed Wednesday outfits, including another haunted look from Velez’s fall 2025 offering for a photo call at the Seine in Paris. On that occasion, Ortega wore a plunging dress that featured ruching along the skirt and hair-like fringe extending from the top. Like her latest dress, the piece wasn’t typically goth. It fell more into the arena of Haunted Doll dressing—think yellowed fabrics, unexpected textures—rather than the typical gothic glamour.

Ortega continued that haunted aesthetic during her stay in Europe. For the Wednesday UK premiere, she wore a repitilian latex confection from Ashi Studio, which she followed up with a vintage DKNY champagne dress for an after party. At the series’s Paris debut, she picked out an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood look that featured an exposed corset. And in New York yesterday, she veered more into traditional Addams territory with a black and gray skirt suit by Willy Chavarria.

With her press tour, Ortega has shown that there’s no one way to dress like Wednesday Addams—just as long as things are kept spooky.