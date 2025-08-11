She’s the star of her own Netflix supernatural soap opera now, but the character Wednesday Addams originated as nothing more than a spooky little doodle by Charles Addams. So, it makes sense that Jenna Ortega is exploring the world of macabre art while curating her press looks to promote Wednesday’s second season.

Ortega arrived at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, in a printed bodysuit from London designer Simone Rocha’s spring 2025 collection. The fitted piece features “Lady With a Bird,” a ghoulish painting by the Irish artist Genieve Figgis depicting a scarily looking woman with a parakeet (Rocha collaborated with Figgis on a couple of prints, which she included during the spring collection). The image was typical Figgis, but you’d be forgiven if you assumed the character could have been some long-lost great aunt of the Addams family.

Although the bodysuit was shown sans pants on the runway, Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, opted to pair it with a low-rise tweed skirt with a loose chain belt wrapped around. The attached lock and key add a little bit more spook to an already forboding look. A half-up, half-down updo, with face-framing fringe, a spiked choker necklace, and schoolgirl Mary Janes that belonged in Nevermore Academy completed the ensemble.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Ortega has dabbled in just about every subset of goth fashion while promoting Wednesday season two, part one. Most recently, the actor tapped into her witchy side, attending the series’s New York premiere in a leather-trimmed Ann Demeulemeester slip dress and lace-up boots that were a spell of their own. Then there was Ortega’s deconstructed Elena Velez corset dress—she’s turned to the artsy New York label on multiple occasions throughout her press tour—her dramatic Vivienne Westwood moment, and a second-skin reptilian ensemble for her first look at “Wednesday 2.0.”

With her latest outfit, Ortega added yet another spellbinding masterclass in goth dressing to her Wednesday repertoire.