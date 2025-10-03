Jenna Ortega Dabbles in Off-Season Sheer at Paris Fashion Week

Sheer fabrics are most commonly associated with summer, but Jenna Ortega just gave them a decidedly fall twist at Paris Fashion Week this afternoon.

Joining fashion heavyweights including Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo at the Givenchy by Sarah Burton spring 2026 show, Ortega slipped into a see-through party look done in one of the season’s most enduring colors: dark burgundy red. The actor’s dress featured a plunging bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, both designed with layers upon layers of delicate ruffles. It then moved into a transparent, floor-grazing maxi skirt, allowing a peek at Ortega’s coordinating underpinnings, complete with a flouncy hemline that added visual drama. She leaned into summer dressing even further with a pair of minimalist, strappy heels that highlighted her legs.

Always one to give her looks a signature goth edge, Ortega sported a dark lip color to match her dress and styled her jet black hair in a tousled high-low style with wayward, face-framing pieces.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Ortega presented another take on seasonally-oposed fall style. For Jonathan Anderson’s Dior womenswear debut, the Wednesday star wore a fitted, intricately embroidered baroque top with a distressed, ultra-low-rise micro-mini skirt that looked like she sourced it from a suburban mall in 2012. She paired the eye-catching set with oversized aviator glasses and simple black pumps.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The pieces that have made up Ortega’s Paris wardrobe—teensy little skirts, vests, sheer dresses—are usually reserved for summer days. But this week, the actor proved that with a little je ne sais quois, some thoughtful styling, and a touch of attitude, they can work just as well for fall.