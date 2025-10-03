Jenna Ortega Dabbles in Off-Season Sheer at Paris Fashion Week
Sheer fabrics are most commonly associated with summer, but Jenna Ortega just gave them a decidedly fall twist at Paris Fashion Week this afternoon.
Joining fashion heavyweights including Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo at the Givenchy by Sarah Burton spring 2026 show, Ortega slipped into a see-through party look done in one of the season’s most enduring colors: dark burgundy red. The actor’s dress featured a plunging bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, both designed with layers upon layers of delicate ruffles. It then moved into a transparent, floor-grazing maxi skirt, allowing a peek at Ortega’s coordinating underpinnings, complete with a flouncy hemline that added visual drama. She leaned into summer dressing even further with a pair of minimalist, strappy heels that highlighted her legs.
Always one to give her looks a signature goth edge, Ortega sported a dark lip color to match her dress and styled her jet black hair in a tousled high-low style with wayward, face-framing pieces.
Earlier in the week, Ortega presented another take on seasonally-oposed fall style. For Jonathan Anderson’s Dior womenswear debut, the Wednesday star wore a fitted, intricately embroidered baroque top with a distressed, ultra-low-rise micro-mini skirt that looked like she sourced it from a suburban mall in 2012. She paired the eye-catching set with oversized aviator glasses and simple black pumps.
The pieces that have made up Ortega’s Paris wardrobe—teensy little skirts, vests, sheer dresses—are usually reserved for summer days. But this week, the actor proved that with a little je ne sais quois, some thoughtful styling, and a touch of attitude, they can work just as well for fall.