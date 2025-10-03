When it comes to power suiting, Charlize Theron has never been one to follow the rules. And sometimes, that means leaving an undershirt behind in exchange for nothing but a black bra and piles of diamonds.

Seen heading to the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week today, Theron opted for a daring twist on tailoring. She eschewed traditional shirting in favor of a “shirt” made from strands of jewels. Draping from her neck to below her waist, the piece added a sculptural, energetic finish to her white suit and blurred the line between jewelry and couture. The actor’s black bra was just visible from underneath her jewels.

To finish the look, Theron accessorized with shield-style glasses, long, dangling earrings to match her bib, and open-toe black heels. Her beauty choices were characteristically minimal and understated, allowing the ensemble to take center stage.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The no-shirt suit look has long been a signature move in Theron’s fashion playbook. (She’s also worn her fair share of jewelry-esque garments as tops over the years, too). But this season in Paris, Theron is pushing the envelope further than ever.

At Jonathan Anderson’s debut womenswear show for Dior on Wednesday morning, Theron again took her place on the front row sans shirt. But instead of a full suit, she wore a structured leather motorcycle jacket and dark green shorts that sat low enough to offer a peek of her black underwear. Sheer tights, a bright red handbag, and black-and-white loafers were the final touches.

It’s simply been a “no shirt, no problem” for Theron this Paris Fashion Week.