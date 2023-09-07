They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but what about pearls? They seem to usually play second fiddle to their gemstone counterparts sans a few high-profile advocates—like Coco Chanel’s proclamation that a “Woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls” and Jackie Kennedy who once said “Pearls are always appropriate.”

Well, on Wednesday, the pearl cause gained another fashionable co-sign from none other than Charlize Theron. Attending the opening of Breitling’s new store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, the South African actress was drenched in pearls—but not in the way you’d initially expect.

Theron did listen to Chanel’s “ropes and ropes” advice, but rather than layering them on her neck, she wore them as a form-fitting sleeveless top. The piece, from Givenchy, featured delicately placed pearls of varying sizes that exposed much of Theron’s midsection underneath. It finished in an asymmetrical hemline with pearl strands hanging loosely from three points. The piece added a flash of color, and a bit of sparkle, to her otherwise monochrome look.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While Theron showed off the piece on Instagram sans jacket, she added some all-black pieces to her look before hitting the red carpet. On top, she layered a boxy, double-breasted blazer and wore a silk maxi skirt that had a slight train. She also added a boxy, padded leather clutch to things too.

It wasn’t all just pearls, though—the 48-year-old complimented her ensemble with stacks of diamond rings, silver ear cuffs, and a sleek Breitling wristwatch. For footwear, many would have opted for sky-high heels or some sort of platform, but Theron had other ideas.

She wore black sandal flats that had lace-up detailing along the front. Though the pair was mostly hidden below the long hemline of her skirt, they still felt elevated enough for an appearance—it seems the days of exclusively sporting heels on the red carpet are numbered. Seemingly, it looks like Theron enjoys breaking, or at least slightly altering, some of fashion’s unspoken rules on the main stage.