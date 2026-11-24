While some stars prefer to ease into the holiday season with après-worthy furs and slinky velvet separates, Olivia Dean is going all in on glitz. Yesterday, the neo-soul singer and ascending fashion It girl toasted to Burberry’s extravagant new Christmas tree dressed like a very own opulent ornaments.

For the unveiling of the British brand’s intricately decorated tree at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the 27-year-old songwriter and Burberry ambassador wore a festive ensemble fresh from the 2027 runway. Her chocolate brown coat gave the classic check trench an eveningwear spin, while her glossy nude slingbacks added modern polish. But the main event was her subtly reflective slip dress. Adorned with 3D floral appliqués, it caused the exquisite tree behind her to shine even brighter.

Courtesy of Burberry

Created in collaboration with chief creative officer Daniel Lee and British artist Ann Carrington in celebration of Burberry’s 170th anniversary, the tree is in and of itself a piece of art. The 16-foot installation is decorated entirely with scrap metal—like cookie tin lids, trinket dishes, and silver trays—which have been transformed into bright steel bows and ribbons. Of all last night’s attendees—including Helena Bonham Carter and Tish Weinstock—Dean’s look was decidedly the most on-theme. We’d expect nothing less from the singer and her stylist Simone Beyene, who have crafted a specific fun-filled aesthetic in recent years.

It’s a particularly celebratory time of year for the superstar, who received six Grammy nominations earlier this month. After winning Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, her sophomore album The Art of Loving is now up for Album of the Year, while her hit “Man I Need” is in the running for Song of the Year. Final round voting takes place from December 10 to January 7, so breaking out a bold look here and there only serves as another reminder to voters of her star power. ’Tis the season for more-is-more dressing, especially when there’s a Grammys race involved.