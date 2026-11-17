Last week, Bella Hadid caused a stir on social media when she stepped out with striking platinum hair and a brand-new man, Nathan Lacy, by her side. The blonde ’do turned out to be a wig from Spirit Halloween, and the relationship status remains unconfirmed. After all this newness, familiarity was restored last night when Hadid was pictured solo in Aspen sporting her signature dimensional blonde and seasoned après-ski aesthetic.

Heading to dinner in the luxe Colorado town, the supermodel struck a recognizable oeuvre in bootcut blue jeans, a zip-up windbreaker, and a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy fur jacket. She swapped her cowboy boots for vintage Chanel ballet flats, and finished the look with an oversized Coach bag. On this outing, notably, she left the wig at home.

BACKGRID

Each year, the 30-year-old star makes her way to the Rocky Mountain destination, which is also beloved by It-girl pals Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. It’s here that her personality-filled street style arguably shines brightest. With windy temps and cause for layering, Hadid expertly experiments with cold-weather outfit combinations—wearing everything from Ugg boots with leggings to extravagant suede jackets with Y2K-era slips.

In recent months, she has been embracing a decidedly Western-inspired Colorado aesthetic over in Crested Butte. She has reportedly been living in the town—about a three-hour drive from Aspen—for months. After seemingly hard-launching her relationship with Lacy (who also lives in the area) last week, WSJ reported that Hadid purchased a mansion in Crested Butte. With her Colorado roots now firmly planted, we can likely expect to see her oscillating even more between chic Aspen furs and Crested Butte rodeo wares. Still, her latest outing proved that regardless of where she resides—and what hairstyles she might tease—she’ll always be a master of après-ski dressing.