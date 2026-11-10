A drastic hair change can mean many things. Bangs, some bleached strands, or a blunt bob can all single a dramatic shift. Case in point: This weekend, Bella Hadid debuted a fresh look with what some suspect to be a relationship hard-launch.

After attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game in Denver, the supermodel took to Instagram with a carousel full of revelatory selfies. For starters, her once dirty-blonde locks had been chopped to platinum shoulder-length strands. What’s more? Cuddling, laughing with, and biting (?) her was a not-so-mystery man: Nathan Lacy. The supermodel has been romantically linked to Lacy for months, but this is the first time she’s posted him so flirtatiously full-feed. It’s also, notably, the blondest her hair has ever been.

As a refresher, Hadid split from her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos earlier this year, and has since been spotted with Lacy (importantly, another cowboy) since March. The pair reportedly met through Nathan’s sister Rachael Lacy, with whom Hadid is good friends. Their closeness makes sense. Lacy is based in Crested Butte, Colorado, where he is involved on his family ranch. Hadid, too, has spent much of her time there this summer.

Throughout her three-year-long relationship with Banuelos, she became the de facto Western It girl—cheering her boyfriend on at the rodeo in full-on cowgirl garb. Ever since their split, she’s only been further fine-tuning her Western Americana aesthetic with turquoise-studded jewelry, ranch boots, and blonder and blonder hair.

Last year, the star slowly transitioned from brown to blonde, and throughout 2026, she’s only continued to go lighter. But in all its icy boldness and lack of lowlights, this may be her most extreme dye job yet. At the game, she was spotted cheering, smiling with Lacy, and, in true Dua-Lipa-on-a-date spirit, eating a hot dog. Many fans saw it as a confirmation of a new relationship. One person wrote, “Hard launch omg,” while another said, “New aesthetic unlocked.” One thing’s for sure: she certainly looks rodeo-ready.