Simone Ashley is not just an actor. She’s also a singer, an environmental advocate, and a certified vintage fashion nerd. Naturally, a special trip to Mumbai, India, this week called for a dip into some highly exclusive runway archives.

Attending Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion awards yesterday, Ashley slipped into a silk dress from John Galliano’s spring 2001 collection. Sourced from Epoque Couture, the slinky number had a gradient sherbet palette, featuring diagonal panels of metallic pinks and yellows that wrapped around the body in Galliano’s signature bias-cut style. After first experimenting with the draping technique as a student at Central Saint Martins, the bias-cut became a staple of Galliano’s namesake collections in the 1990s and 2000s, and was incorporated into his work at Dior. Though this dress is from his 2001 archives, a pink version of it was first presented on his provocative spring 1995 runway. It was one of the most celebrated shows of his career, presented just a year before Ashley was born.

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Its a fitting pick for the 31-year-old star, who accepted the Global Impact award at the Vogue event. She proved her love for vintage pieces on her press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 earlier this year, where she wore everything from Nicolas Ghesquière-era Balenciaga to flashy ’80s Mugler.

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While she’s not currently on a press tour (Bridgerton season 5 comes out next year), the South Indian actor has certainly been on a fashion-filled jaunt while overseas. On Tuesday, she performed at Prince William’s environmental Earthshot Prize Awards in a showstopping custom design by Swadesh and Manish Malhotra. Performing a rendition of Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird” on stage, Ashley glistened in the intricately beaded two-piece set. Before that, she coordinated with Kate Middleton in blue knit separates with crystal embellishments.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While her Galliano slip was free of sequins and shine, it still packed a sartorial punch. In the already-impressive Simone Ashley repertoire of vintage pulls, her latest Y2K dress makes for a decidedly special addition.