The morning paper can make for excellent eveningwear. Just ask social media star Quenlin Blackwell, who recently took to the streets in a Chanel newspaper skirt.

Attending the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry holiday dinner in the West Village last night, Blackwell donned a rather wordy piece from Matthieu Blazy’s cruise 2027 runway. Printed with headlines and paragraphs of text, the knee-length garment was reminiscent of an ultra-chic paper maché. For some added Blazy whimsy, it was encased in bright red fishnet with feather embellishments strewn about. But the written-word black-and-white underlayer was undoubtedly the most striking part.

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Dubbed “fish and chips” (a nod to the British tradition of serving fried seafood on newspaper), the style was a recurring motif on Blazy’s sentimental cruise runway last April. The collection paid homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s early inspirations, and the show was held in Biarritz, the French seaside town where she opened her first haute couture house. As such, the printed designs actually recreated the 1915 newspaper that announced Chanel’s first boutique opening in the town. Beyond that, they also honored Chanel’s love for print. “The thing that made me want to do it was a beautiful quote by Gabrielle Chanel. She said, ‘I love to read newspapers, like men,’” Blazy told Vogue.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

Of course, newspaper dressing is nothing new. It’s been around for decades, from Carrie Bradshaw’s slinky 2000s “Galliano Gazette” slip to Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1930s-era blouses made of press clippings. But Blazy’s take, along with being deeply rooted in Chanel’s history, modernizes the look with a hint of fishnet subversion. Plus, practically speaking, it provides some subtle solo entertainment for when the dinner conversation dies down. Scrolling on your phone at the table is rude. But glancing down at your lap to read the news? It’s what Coco Chanel would want.