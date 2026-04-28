For the most part, the focus of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour has been squarely on the three main stars: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt. But Runway newcomer Simone Ashley has been holding her own over the last few weeks, in large part thanks to her impressive vintage pulls. On Monday, the British actor stepped out in New York City for a screening of the new film, wearing one of Balenciaga’s most famous Y2K-era collection.

Ashley wore a printed mini dress from Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2003 collection for the brand. Inspired by sporting—specifically swimming and baseball—Ghesquière sent models down the runway in skintight pants perfect for the outfield and t-shirts protruding with padded shoulders. The designer also enlisted neoprene for scuba-adjacent mini dresses. That is what Ashley plucked from the collection, a piece manifesting summer with its depiction of coral reefs and jumping dolphins.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The 31-year-old paired the dress with black, patent leather pumps and a black Le City bag, keeping the accessories simple and within the Balenciaga universe.

Ashley has been wearing a lot of vintage recently. Last week, the 31-year-old actor wore a hot pink Thierry Mugler resort 1984 dress to DWP2’s London premiere. And while not vintage, she later changed into a Versace spring 2016 dress for the “A Night With Runway” event held after. Ashley even previously wore Ghesquière’s Balenciaga. Earlier this month, she threw on a fall 2003 parachute jacket and a larger version of the Le City bag for a stroll around New York.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

While Ashley’s character, Amari, may be the new Andy Sachs in the DWP sequel, the actor herself does not need to waste her time with a trip to the Runway fashion closet. Anyone who can keep up with Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt—and appreciates Ghesquière’s Balenciaga as much as she does—has a bright sartorial future.