It feels like we’ve been talking about The Devil Wears Prada 2 for eons. Ever since those first paparazzi shots from set appeared online last summer, the chatter has been non-stop. Now, for the past month, the stars of the film have been on a seemingly never-ending press tour, traveling from country to country for premieres, press conferences, and photo ops, with every stop turning into a headline-making moment.

That’s, of course, thanks in part to the stars’ rotating wardrobe. Wherever Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt go, there’s no question that an array of luggage follows. Every time we see one of the film’s main trio, they’re in another custom or right-of-the-runway ensemble. In fact, the other night, at the European premiere, the threesome all engaged in an unexpected outfit change, each debuting not one, but two show-stopping looks within the same evening. It’s enough to exhaust even the most ardent fashion or pop culture fan, so do not feel bad if you’re struggling to keep up. We all have jobs, kids, and lives to attend to; we don’t have time to keep track of this never-ending sartorial parade. Still, though, there are some notable moments in there (Streep, specifically, has been turning out some must-see outfits). So, to make sure you don’t miss even one, we’re rounding up all the looks from the DWP2 press tour. That’s all.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images After an array of premieres, Anne Hathaway stepped into a slightly more comfortable look as she continued to promote the The Devil Wears Prada sequel in London. The actor wore a gray knit set featuring a peplum top hemmed in fur from Stella McCartney fall/winter 2026. She paired the ensemble with suede maroon So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin and Bulgari sunglasses.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The real star of Streep’s European premiere look is the custom Judith Leiber Runway clutch, which she wore with her sophisticated satin Prada ensemble.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway was joined by Donatella Versace at the European premiere, which was appropriate considering the actor wore a midnight blue, velvet Atelier Versace dress featuring a nude illusion corset and Medusa buttons down the front.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The trio was completed by Blunt, who, like Streep, wore pants to the European premiere, albeit with an overskirt. The ensemble was courtesy of Balenciaga spring 2026.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following the premiere, the women attended “A Night With Runway” gala reception, for which a wardrobe change was necessary. Streep broke the unspoken black, white, and red dress code for the evening, but it was worth it given the high glamour of this sequin-covered Richard Quinn fall 2023 coat.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway, meanwhile, changed into a custom striped Louis Vuitton gown featuring a layered skirt, which she paired with Bulgari jewelry.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Freeing her legs, Blunt arrived to the second event in a lace mini dress from Dior spring/summer 2026 couture, which she wore with Jimmy Choo platform heels.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The red looks continued at the New York premiere, where Streep showed up in an Andre Leon Talley-adjacent cape dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton fall 2026.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway matched her costar in another custom Louis Vuitton dress. This one boasted a silk bustier corset top and exaggerated tea-length skirt.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blunt broke up the sea of red by attending the New York premiere in an extremely dramatic look from Schiaparelli spring 2026 haute couture.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Later, she got more comfortable and changed into a Balmain fall 2026 top and skirt to attend the premiere after party with her husband, John Krasinski.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images I think we can all agree that this Gucci fur coat was basically made to be worn by Streep.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Suiting has been a staple for Streep throughout this press tour. She headed to the SiriusXM studio on April 20 in a black tailored Celine look featuring not one, not two, but four belts.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Another NYC outing called for a Dolce & Gabbana maroon patent leather trench, which Streep threw over a Gabriela Hearst dress and finished off with a suede Manu Atelier bag.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Hathaway promoted the sequel on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a Versace fall 1991 black mini dress, originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the runway.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images Is that Meryl or Miranda? It’s honestly hard to tell. We could totally see the Runway boss in this Saint Laurent fall 2025 satin coat dress.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images Hathaway went in a slightly more demure direction to promote DWP2 in Shanghai. The actor wore a tulle-covered Susan Fang fall 2026 dress, quite the contrast to Streep’s look.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images If there’s a red suit out there, someone from the DWP2 cast nabbed it for the press tour. Here, we see Streep in a Prada double-breasted jacket with wide-leg pants for a press conference in Seoul.

HLL/ImaZinS/Getty Images Clearly, volume is one of the themes of this press tour, and Hathaway hit the brief when she attended a press conference for the film in Seoul wearing this Vaquera spring 2026 look.

KCNA/ImaZinS/Getty Images The Seoul premiere of DWP2 called for an all-black Celine look featuring high-waisted pants, a draped top, and a leather belt to pull it all together.

HLL/ImaZinS/Getty Images Hathaway first got into the red theme in Seoul, when she wore a leather Balenciaga fall 2026 set to one of the movie’s first premieres.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Some of Streep’s best looks this press tour haven’t even been on the red carpet. Here, we see the actor en route to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a leopard print Givenchy by Sarah Burton pre-fall 2026 pussy bow coat, accessorized with The Hudson bag from DeMellier.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two DWP2 stars attended a Mexico Fashion Week event in contrasting looks. Streep wore a dark blue Schiaparelli shirt dress while Hathaway opted for a Stella McCartney fall 2026 sequined mini with the same thigh-high boots from the runway.