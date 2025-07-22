Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton, and Andy Sachs are back, and this time the details very much interest us. Nearly twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada debuted in 2006, the cult-classic film is getting a sequel. With filming officially underway, Anne Hathaway (as Sachs) has been spotted out and about in Manhattan, giving us a sneak peek at the movie wardrobe in the process.

Production for the long-awaited sequel began in July 2025, and it didn’t take long for “Andy Sachs 2.0” to take shape, as Hathaway was seen on set around New York City in a wardrobe fit for a digital media titan. So far, she’s traded Andy’s famous Chanel boots (of “Are you wearing the...?” fame) for casual Chanel sandals with an open front (archival runway, albeit) and is channeling her inner “Office Siren” in a mix of vintage and current season designer pieces. It accessories are plenty in the actor’s looks, from the likes of Valentino and Fendi, as are garment bags branded with “Runway,” the fictional title given to the movie’s luxury magazine.

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have yet to pop up as Priestly and Charlton, respectively, but we’re sure they won’t disappoint on the fashion front. Here, keep track of all of the fashion worn in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The first look at “Andy Sachs 2025,” as Hathaway put it, came from this relaxed outfit featuring a longline denim skirt from Agolde and a white tank top paired with an open black vest. Heels, once a requirement for women working in fashion, seem to be a relic of the past for the new Andy, as Hathaway preferred to wear this look with Birkenstock-esque sandals from Chanel. There was no purse here, rather a newspaper that Hathaway held onto for dear life.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Those Chanel mules, which debuted in 2022, made a quick re-appearance during day one of filming, this time styled with a patch-laden jumpsuit. On her shoulder, Hathaway cradled an unreleased Valentino Garavani Panthea bag—a fitting choice given her long, personal track record with the Italian label.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Next up for Andy was a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Femme power look from the 1990s. It consisted of a pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers and bore a subtle resemblance to a similar striped look Miranda Priestly wore in the original film. Keeping up the vintage theme, Hathaway wore an archival Coach shoulder bag to complete the look.