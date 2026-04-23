Throughout The Devil Wears Prada 2’s sweeping press tour, Simone Ashley has been having fun with fashion. The actress’s looks have ranged from elegant pops of color to high-fashion gorp-core, spanning brands both independent and established. Her latest ensemble, archival Versace from the spring 2016 collection, added a dash of wild glamour to her repertoire.

For the sequel’s London premiere reception at the National Gallery, Ashley made a wild statement in a sheer olive green slip dress covered in swirling tiger stripes. The jungle-ready piece was overlaid with glittering green-gold, black, and lime sequins mimicking peacock feathers, creating bursts of texture with a glamorous flair. Tufts of dark feathers added to the style’s dramatic feel, while gleaming diamonds and black satin sandals classically finished her attire.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley’s throwback Versace dress showed another side to statement dressing for the occasion. Meryl Streep wore a sparkling dark purple cape on the red carpet, while Emily Blunt’s sheer Dior minidress and Anne Hathaway’s striped gown delivered geometric drama. With the cast’s international premiere looks referencing the film’s cult-loved moments, Ashley’s latest seemed to nod to the animal patterns frequently seen in Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) wardrobe from the original movie—a hint at her character Amari’s dedication to both Priestly and Runway.

Her outfit also wholeheartedly embodied the cosmopolitan “urban jungle” inspirations of Versace’s spring 2016 collection. That same phrase was also the theme of a Central Park photo shoot from the original Devil Wears Prada, a coincidence eagle-eyed fans will be quick to recall.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Versace Spring 2016 Courtesy of Versace

Ashley’s statement minidress wasn’t her only bold vintage ensemble during this round of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press, however. Earlier that day, the actress popped in an archival one-shouldered dress from Thierry Mugler’s 1984 resort collection during the film’s London premiere. Her bright pink style featured a one-shouldered bodice with a belted waistline and flared hips, which she boosted with matching pumps.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throughout her The Devil Wears Prada 2 looks, Ashley’s taken the opportunity to play with fashion across different aesthetics and sensibilities. At the movie’s New York City premiere, she shone in a custom chartreuse Prada dress with rare green Garatti diamonds. Other outings have seen her wering surrealist LOVEBIRDS, vibrant Fidan Novruzova, and a motorsport fall 2003 Balenciaga set by Nicholas Ghesquière. Despite their variety, all of these looks show an open-minded, diehard love of fashion as art—a value we’re sure to see from Amari onscreen once the film debuts on May 1.

Ashley’s throwback Versace dress was the latest feather—literally—in her sartorial cap. Having proven her adaptability, the actress’ fashion prowess is clearly one to watch.