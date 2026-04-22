During the Devil Wears Prada 2’s whirlwind press tour, Anne Hathaway’s continued to cement her status as a fashion chameleon. However, one label’s been surprisingly amiss from her rotation—that is, until now. As a longtime Versace muse, it would only make sense for Hathaway to incorporate the Italian brand into her rotation—and at the film’s final premiere in London, she finally did. Perhaps she was waiting until she got to wear Versace standing next to an actual Versace.

On the red carpet, Hathaway wore sweeping Versace gown that riffed on classic suiting with its details. Her strapless style featured a deep purple velvet skirt, accentuated by a slit and a sheer corseted bodice. A black silk collar, crystal buttons, and a dark crystal-coated neckline winked at formal menswear with a sultry twist. To enhance its detailing, stylist Erin Walsh only accessorized the star with diamond-covered hoop earrings and simple black leather sandals.

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In an especially sweet moment, Hathaway reunited with none other than Donatella Versace at the event. Versace (who makes a cameo in the film alongside leading fashion figures like Marc Jacobs, Brunello Cucinelli, Law Roach, and more) has often dressed Hathaway through the years. The star’s ties to the label reached a peak in the mid-2020’s. Between 2023 and 2024, Hathaway appeared at the brand’s runway shows, starred in its Versace Icons campaigns, and wore a pin-cinched gown to the 2024 Met Gala honoring Karl Lagerfeld. There was also that viral clip of her dancing at a Versace afterparty.

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That Versace era marked a sleek shift in Hathaway’s style, which has since become more experimental and dynamic. With her recent bold turns promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, it seemed only fitting that Versace would play a part in the star’s ensembles—and indeed, it made for a fittingly fashionable finale.

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In recent weeks, Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada 2 looks have spanned everything from colorful sequins to elegant ruffles, high-shine metallics, and thematic ruby reds. Ahead of the film’s May 1 release, she’s continued to flex her fashion finesse with eye-catching attire that’s both referential and excitement-inducing. That streak’s only set to continue this year with her upcoming roles in star-studded films The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity—and you can bet the fashion world will be watching every step of the way.