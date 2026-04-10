Today, the method dressing toolbox has more options than ever, varying from exact outfit recreations to eagle-eyed Easter egg references. For Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, both versions have been at play throughout The Devil Wears Prada 2’s international press tour—and reached an IYKYK peak at the film’s Shanghai premiere.

Hathaway made a confectionary appearance in a frothy Susan Fang dress. Originally appearing in the London-based designer’s fall 2026 collection, the piece featured a high neckline with thin spaghetti straps and flared knee-length skirt. Rows of pale pink and lavender ruffles elevated the style with an extravagant texture. For a distinctly modern finish, stylist Erin Walsh paired Hathaway’s dress with round diamond Bulgari earrings and clear PVC Gianvito Rossi slingback pumps, whose toes were capped in shiny metallic gold.

Anne Hathaway at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere in Shanghai in April 2026. VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Though her premiere outfit nods have ranged from The Devil Wears Prada’s original 2006 poster to the sequel’s viral Valentino Rockstud heels, Hathaway’s Shanghai attire went even further back. In recent weeks, her bangs from the original movie’s post-fashion closet makeover have earned renewed attention—and were on full display against the dress’s minimal neckline. However, fans of the film will recall slingback heels as core to Hathaway’s onscreen protagonist Andrea Sachs. In the film, a black Dolce & Gabbana style was a hasty replacement for her chunky loafers after a withering stare from Streep’s formidable editrix Miranda Priestly, making her transparent pair a subtle throwback reference with a current-day revamp.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere in Shanghai in April 2026. VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Hathaway’s look is also the first knee-length dress she’s worn on The Devil Wears Prada 2’s premiere circuit. Back in 2006, the silhouette was a constant on the press tour for the first film, which has also faced revived interest. At the time, Hathaway wore the shape across silky strapless, bubble, and halter dresses—from golden yellow Oscar de la Renta to bow-topped Alexander McQueen. Nineteen years later, her Susan Fang dress subtly nodded to that same fashion era, albeit with updates from sleek, modern details.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ screening at the 32nd American Film Festival of Deauville in September 2006. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep’s Shanghai premiere look was even more specific—though with references any fashion fan will instantly catch. Her custom funnel-necked Saint Laurent silk coat featured a deep blue tone, cinched with an attached black belt. Stylist Micaela Erlanger let the hue take center stage, complemented by sheer black tights, satin pumps, and a bejeweled floral brooch—plus large dark sunglasses, a Priestly signature. Lovers of the original film will also recall Streep as Priestly’s iconic onscreen “cerulean blue” speech, which referenced Yves Saint Laurent’s 2002 “cerulean military jacket” designs. Though those exact styles were pure fantasy, the French brand’s fall 2002 collection did include a dark blue velvet coat cinched by a black belt, which aligns with both Streep’s custom outfit and the Saint Laurent fall 2025 coat it was based on. It appears truly great fashion always comes back around—just not always how you’d expect.

Meryl Streep at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere in Shanghai in April 2026. VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Shades of blue—including cerulean—have also been a constant on The Devil Wears Prada 2’s press tour, an ethos Streep continued in Shanghai. Most notably, she previously appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this spring in a replica of Hathaway’s cerulean blue sweater, which sparked the first film’s aforementioned speech, courtesy of J.Crew’s collection with the sequel. The preppy brand’s one of the latest to launch a Devil collaboration, whose range now includes Diet Coke, Walmart, Target, Tweezerman, and L’Oréal Paris, plus partnerships with Lancôme and Grey Goose Vodka.

Meryl Streep and Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

With two more premieres in New York and London before The Devil Wears Prada 2’s May 1 release, we’re already seated for Streep’s and Hathaway’s upcoming looks—and whichever devilishly clever references they make next. Gird your loins!