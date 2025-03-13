After almost thirty years as the creative director of the brand founded by her brother, Donatella Versace is stepping aside. It’s a big moment in fashion. Versace has never been designed by someone who didn’t bear the name Versace. But now, we are entering a new era for the Italian brand known for its sex appeal and unapologetic Italian opulence.

While that tone was set by her late brother Gianni, Donatella kept it alive during her three decades with the brand. In that time, she dressed every major celebrity worth dressing, from Britney Spears to Tyla. Of course, she put Jennifer Lopez in that iconic jungle dress, Angelina Jolie in the leg-bearing velvet gown, and Blake Lively in not one but two show-stopping Met Gala looks. But those are just three of the many notable red carpet moments Donatella has given us. If you want to reminisce on those (and 27 more) keep scrolling for the best celebrity Versace looks from the Diva Donatella.

Jennifer Lopez Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The dress that launched Google Images. Everyone knows the story: Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2000 Grammys in a green, tropical-print Versace gown made of silk chiffon with a neckline so low it dipped inches beyond her navel. So many people took to Google to try to see the look, that the search engine was compelled to launch its visual counterpart.

Britney Spears Sipa/Shutterstock Many will recognize the dress Britney Spears wore to Versace’s spring 2003 presentation at Milan Fashion Week because Blake Lively just donned it last year for the It Ends With Us premiere.

Penelope Cruz Bob Riha Jr/WireImage/Getty Images The blush pink, drop-waist ballgown Cruz wore to the 2007 Academy Awards is considered one of the best Oscar dresses of all time.

Michelle Obama Leigh Vogel/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Obama proved her place as the most stylish First Lady ever by wearing Atelier Versace to a state dinner in 2016.

January Jones George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images January Jones actually showed off this red hot, fringed dress on Instagram 10 years after she originally wore it to the 2011 Golden Globes.

Angelina Jolie Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images The black velvet dress Jolie wore to the Oscars in 2012 was fairly simple, but the slit and resulting exposed leg turned the look into one of the most memorable red carpet moments in the award show’s history.

Nicki Minaj Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Nicki Minaj’s red, crystal-embroidered robe at the 2012 Grammys would have likely turned enough heads, she guaranteed headlines by taking a man dressed as the Pope as her date.

Zendaya Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was at this moment—when Zendaya arrived to the 2018 Met Gala dressed like Joan of Arc in a chainlink Versace dress—that it became clear we had a new style star on our hands.

Blake Lively Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blake Lively and Versace at the Met Gala are a match made in heaven. Exhibit A: the extremely ornate gold and burgundy gown the actress wore to the event in 2018.

Gigi Hadid Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2018 Met Gala was an especially successful one for Versace. Donatella also dressed Gigi Hadid in a gorgeous, beaded dress that resembled a stained glass window.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, 2019 was also a great Met year for Versace. Who can forget Kylie and Kendall Jenner in their coordinating feather looks?

Dua Lipa Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa’s 2021 Grammys look was inspired by the Aurora Borealis, though the singer looked more like a fairy in the sheer dress, which featured a crystal butterfly on the bodice.

Zendaya @zendaya Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé at the BET Awards in 2021. The actress wore a dress from the brand’s spring 2003 collection, very similar to one the singer wore to perform at the same award show in 2003.

Lupita Nyong'o Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o’s 2021 Met Gala look was inspired by Versace Jeans Couture’s love of American denim.

Angelina Jolie Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Jolie looked gorgeous in Versace’s classic metal mesh at the premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Elle Fanning MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Elle Fanning showed off a more demure side of Versace at the premiere of The Great in 2021. The actress wore a ballgown with a halterneck top featuring a Rococo design.

Gigi Hadid Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid smartly tapped Donatella to design another Met Gala look for her in 2022. The model turned heads on the iconic stairs in a dramatically oversized burgundy puffer coat atop a corseted bodysuit.

Blake Lively Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, 2022 was also the year Lively hosted the Met Gala and attended in an intricate Versace dress inspired by New York City. When Lively walked up the steps of the Met, her train dropped to unveil a blue skirt covered in an embroidered celestial map based on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

Cardi B Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And let’s not forget about Cardi B, who attended the 2022 Met Gala in a dress created from a mile of metal chains covered in Medusa medallions.

Amal Clooney Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The dress Amal Clooney wore to the Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in 2022 had a distinct 1920s look with its layers of gold and silver fringe.

Zendaya Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya loves a vintage Versace look so it’s no surprise she wore a black and neon green dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2002 couture collection to the NAACP Awards in 2023.

Lady Gaga Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga plucked this dress off the Versace runway, wearing it to the 2023 Oscars just two days after Gigi Hadid modeled it at the brand’s fall/winter 2023 presentation in Los Angeles.

Anne Hathaway Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Donatella merged her aesthetic with Karl Lagerfeld’s to dress Anne Hathaway for the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late designer’s legacy.

Margot Robbie Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour was filled with fun theme-dressing moments. In Seoul, the actress attended the film’s premiere dressed like the 1985 “Day to Night” Barbie. She first arrived to the red carpet in a knee-length pencil skirt, double-breasted jacket, and boater hat, but the look later transformed into a layered tulle confection with a sparkly pink bodice on top.

Tyla Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Though this dress is from Versace’s fall 2004 collection, it felt perfectly appropriate for the aughts-loving South African singer to wear to the BET Awards in 2024.

Beyoncé @beyonce Beyoncé matched her hair to her silver metal mesh dress for the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in 2023.

Iris Law John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images There was a lot of vintage Versace at the 2024 Met Gala, but one of the best looks was Iris Law’s butterfly-inspired fall 2002 dress.

Bella Hadid Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen of Cannes Bella Hadid wore a beaded spring 2001 Versace dress to the beachside red carpet in 2024.

Colman Domingo Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Colman Domingo loves a Versace menswear moment, but the ensemble he wore to the BAFTAs in 2025 was his most fun look from the brand to date.