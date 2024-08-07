Blake Lively’s floral-filled It Ends With Us press tour has certainly been a topic of fashion conversation, and last night for the film’s premiere she decided to hit us one more time.

Last night in New York City, Lively paid homage to Britney Spears by wearing a dress the pop icon made famous in 2002. The actress slipped into a colorful Versace gown from the brand’s fall 2002 collection—a few months later, Spears wore the same piece to watch Versace’s spring runway show in Milan. Lively’s look, which she sourced from Tab Vintage, proved to be an artsy, sequin-filled twist on the naked dress. It featured all-over embroidery in pink, light blue, and yellow crystals. The plunging neckline, which swooped into a strap across the actress’s shoulder, added even more emphasis to the dress’s curve-hugging fit. Lively complimented her pastel dress with metallic heels and blinding jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.

On the red carpet, Lively confirmed that her dress was, in fact, the exact one worn by Spears in the early aughts. “It is Britney’s actual dress,” Lively told reporters, adding “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

Lively even referenced Spears’s 2002 beauty look by styling her famous blonde locks in bombshell waves. Her dress also appears to be shortened slightly from when it first debuted on the runway.

Later in the evening, Lively championed the lingerie-as-outerwear trend for the premiere’s after party. She wore a blush pink corset dress that went all in on boudoir-inspired details.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Lively shared a heartfelt message for Spears. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work,” the Instagram wrote on her Instagram. “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”

Lively, who said she’s “so excited method dressing is such a thing now,” has been slipping into look and look inspired by her It Ends With Us character, florist Lily Bloom. She’s taken a special liking to the niche New York brand Dauphinette’s crafty mini dresses but has also worn picks from the likes of Chanel, Valentino and, of course, Versace.