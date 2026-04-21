Last night, the fashion world returned en masse to Lincoln Center for The Devil Wears Prada 2’s New York City premiere. On the red carpet, many guests opted for referential looks to the first film, ranging from full Miranda Priestly drag to Andrea Sachs’ makeover bangs, cerulean sweaters, and more. However, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep proved a coordinated approach is always best—especially in devilishly chic red.

Hathaway made a radiant arrival on the carpet in a custom ruby-red silk dress by Louis Vuitton. Her sharply tailored style featured a bustier bodice, which flowed into an expertly flared skirt. Stylist Erin Walsh enhanced the piece’s color with matching platform sandals, complemented by sparkling diamond and ruby Bulgari jewelry.

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York City in April 2026. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Streep took a similarly colorful approach in an ensemble that seemed instantly reminiscent of Priestly herself. The actress’s flowing leather cape dress, a Givenchy by Sarah Burton design, was given a dynamic edge through its bright scarlet hue, complete with a knotted scarf neckline. Her look was sleekly finished with black leather opera gloves and pointed-toe boots by stylist Micaela Erlanger. Oversized black sunglssed and sparkling diamond earrings provided a deviously glamorous finish, cleverly akin to Priestly’s de-facto shades and statement jewelry.

Meryl Streep at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York City in April 2026. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throughout The Devil Wears Prada 2’s sweeping press tour, Hathaway and Streep have made headlines for their extensive wardrobes tied to the original film. Across Mexico City, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai, both stars’ ensembles have referenced everything from Streep’s iconic “cerulean” speech to the first movie’s poster—and their latest was no exception. With red and black colors at their core, the pair’s looks in New York City clearly connected to the movie’s signature color palette. It also fueled the flames of the ongoing fan theory that both Miranda and Andrea could be “devils” in the workplace in the stylish film, hinted from their coordinating sunglasses—natutrally, worn indoors—in its viral trailers.

As for if that theory proves correct? Eager fans will have to wait until May 1 until the movie’s official release, following its last tour stop in London. That’s all!