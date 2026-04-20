Method dressing has quickly become the go-to method for dressing stars on press tours—but when a non-press tour occasion arises, what’s an A-lister to do? If you’re Anne Hathaway, you go back to basics on a decidedly luxe note.

While attending the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar with husband Adam Shulman this weekend, Hathaway wore a sweeping black Ralph Lauren gown. The floor-length piece featured a sharp one-shouldered silhouette, crafted with a large draped ruffle at its neckline. Black satin Aquazzura platform sandals kept her ensemble formal and crisp for the occasion, complete with cutout straps that enhanced her dress’ asymmetry.

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Indeed, classic formalwear proved Hathaway’s best route for the “Oscars of Science.” The star’s elegant black dress was a stark departure from her recent dual press tours for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, which have seen her in extravagant looks packed with project-related references. However, Hathaway’s minimalist attire flexed her fashion versatility, proving she wears a simply elevated dress just as effortlessly as rosette-covered mesh, scultpural sequins, confectionary ruffles, and more—a rare talent, indeed.

Even in the most subtly minimalist ensembles, Hathaway and stylist Erin Walsh will always find a way to embrace a burst of glamour. Walsh finished the actress’ look with a thick gold and diamond-covered Bulgari Serpenti cuff, curved diamond-covered earrings, and a matching clutch for a dash of glamour.

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Though Hathaway’s red carpet outing proved a break from her aforementioned press tours, her and Walsh have plenty of stylish occasions ahead. Tonight, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hold its hotly anticipated New York City premiere at Lincoln Center, followed by a final stop in London before its May 1 release. The rest of 2026 will find Hathaway on tours for The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street as well, ensuring plenty of fashion-forward appearances to come.